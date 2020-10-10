The evening match of Sunday's double-header will see defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Both the sides hold the top-two spots on the points table presently. However, the Delhi Capitals seem to have outclassed every other opposition in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side too have been unstoppable. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match on October 11 (7:30 PM IST). The teams have found it difficult to chase at this venue, so far. Also, the surface here assists fast bowlers more than spinners. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

MI MI already have the perfect combination

Mumbai Indians were simply unstoppable in their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals, which was held at the same venue. Top order batsman Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 79 set the foundation for their victory. Meanwhile, a fiery spell by Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) helped MI outshine RR eventually. Probable XI: Rohit (C), de Kock (WK), Suryakumar, Kishan, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Pattinson, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah.

DC DC aim to extend their domination at the top

The Delhi Capitals showed their class as they defended 184 against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah, on Friday. In the upcoming game, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis will be the players to look out for, after the duo smashed nine sixes against RR. Expect no changes in the XI. Probable XI: Shaw, Dhawan, Iyer (c), Pant (WK), Stoinis, Hetmyer, Ashwin, Axar, Harshal, Rabada, Nortje.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the two teams have fared equally so far. In a total of 24 matches, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have won 12 each. However, DC have won three of the last four matches against MI.

Records Records that can be broken in the match

MI skipper Rohit Sharma could register his 39th fifty, which will be the second-most in the IPL history. Currently, he has the joint-second-most fifties with Suresh Raina (38). Meanwhile, his counterpart Shikhar Dhawan needs a single maximum to complete 100 sixes in the tournament. In the bowling segment, pace spearhead Trent Boult is two scalps away from completing 50 IPL wickets.

Data Dream11: Rohit, Stoinis to lead the side