Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. Four-time IPL winners MI will look up to skipper Rohit Sharma against a high-flying DC. Rohit has a decent record against Delhi in the IPL and will be keen to get the job done. Here we look at Rohit in numbers against DC.

Rohit vs DC A look at Rohit Sharma's performance against Delhi

Till date, against Delhi Capitals, Rohit has racked up 745 runs from 25 games at a strike rate of 135.21. The tally also includes 33 sixes and 60 fours. Rohit has slammed four fifties against Delhi, with a best of 74*. He is the third-highest run-scorer against DC after Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. He needs 55 more to register 800 runs against DC.

DC duo Rohit's show against DC's leading bowlers Rabada and Ashwin

DC will be aiming to test MI with two of their premier bowlers Kagiso Rabada and R Ashwin. As of now, the MI opener has managed to score six runs off five balls by Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada has dismissed him once. He has scored 77 runs off 93 balls by Ashwin in the IPL. Meanwhile, Ashwin has dismissed him just once.

Rohit IPL Rohit's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 194 matches, Rohit has scored 5,109 runs in the IPL at an average of 31.73. He has slammed one century and 38 fifties at a strike rate of 131.37. Notably, he has registered 446 fours and 208 sixes. In IPL 2020, Rohit has scored 211 runs from six games at 35.17. He has hit two fifties with a best of 80.

Information How have the two sides performed in IPL 2020?