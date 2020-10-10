Indian legend Virender Sehwag recently targeted Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell for his dismal show in the ongoing IPL season. His inability to score runs has led to the failure of Kings XI Punjab's middle-order. He hasn't been unable to capitalize upon the starts, which makes the franchise heavily dependant on the top-order. Speaking on the same, Sehwag took a dig at Maxwell.

Dig Sehwag lashes out at Maxwell

Sehwag said Maxwell fail to meet the expectations of the franchise, every year. "I can't quite understand his mindset because it's been the same story every year. He gets sold in the auction for a hefty price but the result remains the same," said Sehwag. "Yet, people (franchises) run after him. This is something I don't understand."

Maxwell Maxwell's inconsistent run since 2015

Maxwell's IPL performance has plunged significantly in recent times. Since 2015, he has managed to score 851 runs from 54 matches. Interestingly, his last 50+ score came in 2016, when he tallied a 42-ball 68 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, Maxwell has aggregated 48 runs from six games at 12.00 this year. His scores read as - 1, 5, 13*, 11, 11* and 7.

Opportunities He is unable to make the most of opportunities

Thus far, Maxwell seems to have stumbled at both the start and death. "Don't know what sort of a platform Glenn Maxwell needs to explode. He came in early (against SRH) after Punjab lost two batsmen," Sehwag claimed. "A lot of overs were left, but he failed. Earlier, he didn't have pressure (batting in the death overs), yet he got out."

Quote 'Maxwell's price will drop in the next auction'

"In the next auction, I think his price will drop from 10 crores to somewhere around Rs. 1-2 crores which is what it should be. It has to be kept in mind that he scored his last half-century in 2016," opined Sehwag.

