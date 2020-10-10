The Women's T20 Challenge is scheduled to be held in November on the sidelines of the IPL 2020 playoffs. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the matches are set to be held in Sharjah. Notably, the ground is one of the three host venues for the ongoing IPL edition. Earlier, the BCCI made the announcement of the tournament on August 2.

Venue BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently visited the venue

It is understood that all the matches of T20 Challenge are likely to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. On September 13, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had visited the stadium for a routine inspection along with IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George, and treasurer Arun Dhumal. The particular venue has already hosted five matches of IPL 2020.

Do you know? IPL 2020: Sharjah has been a high-scoring venue so far

The Sharjah Cricket Ground is host to 12 matches in the incumbent Indian Premier League season. It is interesting to note that at least one team has registered a total of 200 or more in four out of five matches here.

Details The Indian players to assemble in Mumbai on October 13

The Indian contingent, which will take part in the three-team tournament is likely to assemble in Mumbai on October 13 for a nine-day quarantine. This is the first clear update regarding the logistical process for these players since the announcement of the tournament. However, the BCCI is yet to make any formal announcements on the fixtures and squads of the tournament.

Information Players from COVID-prevalent states to reach Dubai by October 21

It has been learned that the Indian players and support staff of three teams, traveling from several states with considerable COVID-19 cases (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and West Bengal) are expected to reach Dubai by October 21.

Tournament Further details on the tournament

The third edition of Women's T20 Challenge will likely run from November 4 to 9 during the IPL playoffs week. Meanwhile, all squads will gather in one hotel under a bio-secure environment. Each team will undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel. Besides, player training will be allowed only after they clear the three tests (on days one, three and five).

Format The tournament will be played in round-robin league format