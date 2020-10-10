Last updated on Oct 10, 2020, 04:38 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
The Women's T20 Challenge is scheduled to be held in November on the sidelines of the IPL 2020 playoffs.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the matches are set to be held in Sharjah.
Notably, the ground is one of the three host venues for the ongoing IPL edition.
Earlier, the BCCI made the announcement of the tournament on August 2.
It is understood that all the matches of T20 Challenge are likely to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.
On September 13, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had visited the stadium for a routine inspection along with IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George, and treasurer Arun Dhumal.
The particular venue has already hosted five matches of IPL 2020.
The Sharjah Cricket Ground is host to 12 matches in the incumbent Indian Premier League season. It is interesting to note that at least one team has registered a total of 200 or more in four out of five matches here.
The Indian contingent, which will take part in the three-team tournament is likely to assemble in Mumbai on October 13 for a nine-day quarantine.
This is the first clear update regarding the logistical process for these players since the announcement of the tournament.
However, the BCCI is yet to make any formal announcements on the fixtures and squads of the tournament.
It has been learned that the Indian players and support staff of three teams, traveling from several states with considerable COVID-19 cases (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and West Bengal) are expected to reach Dubai by October 21.
The third edition of Women's T20 Challenge will likely run from November 4 to 9 during the IPL playoffs week.
Meanwhile, all squads will gather in one hotel under a bio-secure environment.
Each team will undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel.
Besides, player training will be allowed only after they clear the three tests (on days one, three and five).
Previously, the top officials in Indian cricket board confirmed that the tournament will be played in a round-robin league format, along with the final. A total of four matches will be held.
Notably, the inaugural tournament was played in 2018 with Mumbai hosting the one-off T20.
Last year, the tournament was changed to a three-team format as Supernovas clinched the title.
