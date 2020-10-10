The Kolkata Knight Riders have sealed an emphatic victory after choking Kings XI Punjab in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. KXIP suffered a fifth successive loss to stay bottom of the table. Notably, this is KKR's fourth consecutive win over KXIP after the 2018 season. Here are the records broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, KKR faltered at the start as both Rahul Tripathi (4) and Nitish Rana (2) departed initially. However, Shubman Gill (57) held one end and gained due support from Eoin Morgan (24) in the middle overs. Eventually, skipper Dinesh Karthik's 58 propelled KKR to 164/6. In reply, KXIP were cruising at one stage, however, KKR fought their way back.

Mohammed Shami Shami completes 50 IPL wickets

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami delivered the goods for Kings XI Punjab with the ball at the start. He perturbed the KKR batsmen with his pace, having finished with bowling figures of 30/1 at an economy-rate of 7.50. In the third over, Shami dismissed the flamboyant Rahul Tripathi by rattling his stumps. This was Shami's 50th wicket in the IPL history.

Eoin Morgan 1,000 runs for Morgan in the IPL

Once again, Eoin Morgan played the rescuer after KKR were reduced to 14/2 in the fourth over. He shared a 49-run stand with opener Shubman Gill to steady KKR's ship. However, he had to settle for 24 (23) as youngster Ravi Bishnoi outfoxed him. Nevertheless, Morgan reached the 1000-run mark in the IPL. He now owns 1,021 runs from 58 games at 23.20.

Rahul-Mayank Second 100+ opening stand by Rahul and Mayank

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal seem to be unstoppable at the moment. In the game against, they racked up their second 100+ partnership this season (115). Earlier, the duo shared a 183-run stand (vs RR, Sharjah). Overall, this was the fourth stand of over 100 runs in the 2020 season. Rahul now has 387 runs this season, whereas, Mayank has amassed 337.

Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep was on a roll against KKR

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh showed his potential to bowl at the death against KKR. Today as well, he was right on the money, especially in the penultimate over, dismissing the dangerous Andre Russell. So far, his scalps in the IPL are - Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey , Priyam Garg, and Andre Russell. Overall, Arshdeep finished on 25/1 (4).

Information Second-lowest score in the power-play

In today's game, KKR scored 25 runs in the power-play, losing two wickets. This was the second-lowest power-play score this season after 23/3 (DC v KXIP). The following two such scores are 31/3 (RR v MI), 33/2 (KKR v MI).

Dinesh Karthik Karthik slams his 19th IPL fifty