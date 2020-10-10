Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her maiden Grand Slam after beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the 2020 French Open final at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old Swiatek won the Slam event without dropping a set throughout the tournament. It was tough luck for Australian Open winner Kenin, who made it to her second Slam final. Here are further details on the same.

🇵🇱 Polish Perfection 🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek becomes the first Grand Slam singles champion from Poland and does not drop a set en route to her first career title 6-4 6-1 over Kenin.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/jRuF4jE3ul — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020

Records Swiatek scripts these special records

Swiatek became only the second women's player to win the French Open title without dropping a set after Justine Henin in 2007. Swiatek had earlier become just the second woman from Poland to reach the final at Roland Garros. And now, she has become the first from her nation to win the prized trophy.

Feats Other notable records scripted in this match

As per WTA Insider, this was the first Slam final between two players aged 21 or below since the 2008 Australian Open (20-year-old Maria Sharapova vs 20-year-old Ana Ivanovic). Swiatek and Kenin faced off in the 2016 Roland Garros girls event. The former won 6-4, 7-5 and has beaten Kenin once again. This was the first time since 2003, where the finalists were 21-and-under.

Numbers Swiatek wins the French Open: Notable key numbers

This was Swiatek's 73rd career win out of 96 games played. She won 14 successive sets to win the French Open honor. Swiatek spent more than eight hours on the court here at Roland Garros. She also bagged 16 of the last 18 points against Kenin on Saturday. Ranked 54 in the world, Swiatek is the lowest-ranked woman to win the French Open.

Words I'm so happy my family was here finally, says Swiatek

After the match Swiatek said her family's presence here was overwhelming for her. "I don't know what's going on. I'm so happy. I'm so happy my family was here finally. I don't know. It was overwhelming for me," she said. "Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I'm here. It feels like such a short time. I'm just overwhelmed."

Do you know? Swiatek youngest winner since Monica Seles

Swiatek is now the youngest French Open champion since Monica Seles lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 1992.