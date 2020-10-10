Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in the 27th game of IPL 2020. This will be the second game of Saturday's double-header, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Just like the previous IPL edition, the battle between Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will grab the eyeballs this season too. Let us analyze Pant's performance against Bumrah.

Record A look at Pant's IPL record against Bumrah

In the IPL, Pant has aggregated 1,912 runs from 60 innings at an average of 36.07. He also has an IPL ton to his name. On the other hand, Bumrah owns 93 wickets in 83 matches, including a best match haul of 4/20. Thus far, Pant has managed to score 26 runs off 25 balls by Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him four times.

Data Pant has a terrific record against Mumbai Indians

Pant boasts a formidable record against Mumbai Indians in the tournament. As of now, the DC wicket-keeper has aggregated 219 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 168.46 against them. The tally also includes 14 sixes and 19 fours.

Middle overs Pant's strike rate in the middle overs (vs MI)

In recent times, Pant has proved his worth in the middle-order for the Delhi Capitals. Besides accelerating when needed, he has also understood the importance of carving out singles. Hence, this added dimension has also improved his strike-rate in the middle overs. Against MI, he owns a total of 134 runs in five matches from 7th to 15th over at a strike-rate of 152.27.

Do you know? A strike rate of 271.43 in death overs (vs MI)

Rishabh Pant has always carried the propensity to go all-out toward the end of innings. Across various seasons of IPL, he has scored scored 76 runs from two matches at an astronomical strike-rate of 271.43 in the middle overs against MI.

MI vs DC What to expect?