Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 52-ball 90 helped RCB post a challenging 169/4 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB bowlers got the job done to hand CSK their fifth loss of the campaign. Here we present the list of records broken.

CSK vs RCB How did the match pan out?

RCB lost Aaron Finch early on and then resurrected their innings with Devdutt Padikkal (33) and Kohli adding 53 runs. CSK hit back, getting Padikkal and AB de Villiers in the 11th over. RCB were 93/4, before Kohli and Shivam Dube (22*) shared a 76*-run stand. In reply, Washington Sundar sent the CSK openers back early on. RCB gained control to seal the deal.

Kohli Brilliant Kohli scripts these records

Kohli became the first batsman to surpass the 5,600-run mark in the competition (5,635). He smashed his 38th career IPL fifty and equaled the tally of Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Kohli, who slammed four fours, equaled Raina's tally (493). He also surpassed Raina (194) in terms of sixes hit in the tournament (197).

Kohli vs CSK Kohli smashes these records against Chennai Super Kings

Kohli has become the first batsman to surpass the 800-run mark against CSK in the tourney (837). He registered his highest score against MS Dhoni's side (90*). Kohli now has seven fifties against CSK at 41.85. He equaled Rohit Sharma's tally of 61 fours against CSK. Kohli has now hit the joint-most sixes against CSK alongside Kieron Pollard (34).

Do you know? Kohli changes gears against CSK

RCB skipper Kohli scored 49 runs from the first 38 balls faced at a strike rate of 128.95. However, he accelerated from there on and amassed 41 runs from the next 14 balls at 292.86.

Powerplay Powerplay overs: Sundar shines yet again, CSK struggle against RCB

Washington Sundar's tally in the powerplay overs this IPL reads: 1/7 vs Mumbai (3), 0/12 vs RR (2), 0/17 vs DC (3) and 2/11 vs CSK (2). He has bowled 10 overs in the powerplay, claiming three wickets at an economy rate of just 4.70. CSK's scores against RCB in the last three powerplay overs: 16/1 Chennai 2019, 32/4 Bengaluru 2019, 26/2 Dubai 2020.

Dhoni CSK skipper MS Dhoni smashes these two records

Wicket-keeper MS Dhoni claimed two catches in the match. He has raced to 106 catches and steered clear of KKR's Dinesh Karthik (104). MSD now has a total of 145 dismissals in the competition. He has claimed 88 catches in total for CSK. The veteran player has now amassed 300 sixes in T20 cricket.