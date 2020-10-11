Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for suspect bowling action after the match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. The report was made by the on-field umpires following the match. However, the 32-year-old will continue to bowl in the tournament. Notably, the Dinesh Karthik-led side stole victory from jaws of defeat as they beat KXIP by two runs.

Quote Narine will be placed on the Warning List

"The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," the Indian Premier League release stated.

Action Narine has faced troubles for his bowling action in past

Narine has been under the scanner since 2014. He was reported twice in the 2014 Champions League and missed the 2015 World Cup due to same. During the 2015 IPL, he was reported again before finally getting suspended from bowling in November that year. Although the ICC cleared his action in 2016, he had to miss the World T20 in India that year.

Correction He had to remodel his action

In March 2018, Narine's bowling action was yet again reported during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). After that, he has worked extensively with former off-spinner Carl Crowe to remodel his action. Notably, the KKR even hired a Leicester-based bio-mechanist to help the all-rounder fare better. However, Narine's bowling form has plunged ever since he made these adjustments.

Information Narine's performance has dropped lately

Narine hasn't been as effective in the Indian Premier League in the past few seasons. Since 2015, he has managed to scalp 60 wickets from 69 matches. Last year, he snapped up 10 wickets at an average of 34.70.

IPL 2020 Narine has fared well with the ball so far