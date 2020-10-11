Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 11:33 am
Written byParth Dhall
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for suspect bowling action after the match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.
The report was made by the on-field umpires following the match.
However, the 32-year-old will continue to bowl in the tournament.
Notably, the Dinesh Karthik-led side stole victory from jaws of defeat as they beat KXIP by two runs.
"The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," the Indian Premier League release stated.
Narine has been under the scanner since 2014.
He was reported twice in the 2014 Champions League and missed the 2015 World Cup due to same.
During the 2015 IPL, he was reported again before finally getting suspended from bowling in November that year.
Although the ICC cleared his action in 2016, he had to miss the World T20 in India that year.
In March 2018, Narine's bowling action was yet again reported during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
After that, he has worked extensively with former off-spinner Carl Crowe to remodel his action.
Notably, the KKR even hired a Leicester-based bio-mechanist to help the all-rounder fare better.
However, Narine's bowling form has plunged ever since he made these adjustments.
Narine hasn't been as effective in the Indian Premier League in the past few seasons. Since 2015, he has managed to scalp 60 wickets from 69 matches. Last year, he snapped up 10 wickets at an average of 34.70.
In the ongoing IPL season, Narine has struggled with the bat, having scored mere 44 runs from five innings at an average of 8.80, so far.
However, he has struck for KKR at crucial junctures, taking a total of five wickets.
In the game against KXIP, he successfully defended 14 runs off the final over.
Meanwhile, KKR face Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 12.
