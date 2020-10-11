Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 27th game of IPL 2020. Notably, both teams have won 12 times against each other and presently occupy the top-two spots on the points table. Meanwhile, DC opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has fetched decent starts so far, will aim to perturb the MI bowlers. Let us have a look at this record against MI.

Record A look at Dhawan's IPL record against MI

Shikhar Dhawan is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. In 165 games, he has aggregated 4,711 runs at an average of 32.94. He also has 37 fifties to his name. Notably, he is the third-highest run-scorer against MI, having racked up 664 runs from 20 matches at a strike-rate of 129.18. He has scored these runs at an impressive average of 41.50.

Data Most fours against Mumbai Indians

Dhawan has slammed 76 fours against Mumbai Indians, most by a player. CSK's Suresh Raina has the next-best tally with 67 fours. The former also has 16 maximums and four fifties to his name against them.

Battles Both Bumrah and Boult are yet to dismiss Dhawan

Dhawan boasts a decent IPL record against Mumbai Indians bowlers. Against one of the most fearsome bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, he has racked up 71 runs off 49 balls. Interestingly, Bumrah is yet to dismiss the former in the IPL. Even Bumrah's compatriot Trent Boult hasn't dismissed Dhawan, while Dhawan has aggregated 36 runs off 29 balls against him.

Do you know? A strike rate of 118.25 in the powerplay (vs MI)

Scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs has always been the strength of Dhawan. He has done the same against MI. So far, Dhawan has scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 118.25 in the first six overs, against them.

MI vs DC What to expect?