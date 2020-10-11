Spain and Germany clinched got the job done in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. The two nations who are in League A, Group 4, top the proceedings after wins over Switzerland and Ukraine respectively. Meanwhile, teams in League C, Group 1 and League D, Group 1 were also in action. Here we present the key numbers from Spain and Germany's matches.

Spain top Group A4 after Oyarzabal hands them victory

Spain are atop their group after a narrow 1-0 win over Switzerland. Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal scored the only goal early in the first half. A sloppy short pass from goal-keeper Yann Sommer was intercepted by Mikel Merino, who then set up Oyarzabal for a simple finish and his third international goal.

Germany win 2-1 against Ukraine

Germany took the lead when Matthias Ginter opened the scoring, before Leon Goretzka headed home after an error by goal-keeper Georgiy Bushchan. Ruslan Malinovskyi scored a penalty to make things interesting, Germany, who did not win a game in their inaugural Nations League campaign two years ago, now have five points from three games in the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Stat attack: Spain have never lost at home against Switzerland

As per Opta, Spain have never lost at home against Switzerland (W7, D2), with 19 goals scored and nine conceded against the Swiss. Oyarzabal has scored his third goal for Spain against Switzerland, first as starter. He also scored against Romania in his last European Championship Qualifiers game. Spain have just lost once in their 21 meetings versus Switzerland (W16, D4, L1).

Key feats scripted by Germany

Germany registered their first win ever in their seventh match in the UEFA Nations League. Leon Goretzka scored his 12th career goal for Germany and a first one in 2020. Notably, he has scored five goals in his last four appearances for Germany. Gladbach's Ginter scored only his second goal for Germany in 32 appearances.

