Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 01:42 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
India's rising star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned 27 on Sunday.
Pandya has been a key asset for Team India over the last few years and is a sheer match-winner in the ranks.
He is currently plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in UAE.
Here we look at his achievements.
In 11 Tests, Pandya has scored 532 runs at 31.29, with a best of 108.
He has one ton and four fifties. He has also claimed 17 wickets so far.
In 54 ODIs, the all-rounder has scored 957 runs at 29.90. He has four fifties under his belt.
He has claimed 54 ODI scalps.
In 40 T20Is, he has 310 runs and 38 scalps.
Pandya's presence in the Indian Premier League has been a positive one.
A champion performer across all three departments, Pandya has played an important role for the Mumbai Indians.
The three-time IPL winner has scored 1,203 runs from 72 games, hitting three fifties.
With the ball, he has claimed 42 scalps at 31.26.
Pandya remains the only Indian to achieve a rare feat of scoring 400-plus runs and taking more than 10 wickets in a single IPL season.
The 27-year-old all-rounder achieved the record during the IPL 2019 season.
He amassed 402 runs in 16 matches at 44.66 and a strike rate of 191.42.
In addition, he scalped 14 wickets at an average of 27.85.
Pandya is the fifth-highest run-scorer for MI in the IPL. His strike rate of 155.22 is the best amongst any MI player up till date. He is also the seventh-highest wicket-taker for MI.
Pandya holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian off one over. He had smashed 26 runs against Sri Lanka's PM Pushpakumara in a Test match in 2017.
👕 105 internationals— ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020
🏏 1799 runs
☝️ 109 wickets
Played in the 2019 @CricketWorldCup as well as the 2016 @T20WorldCup 🏆
Happy birthday to rising India star, Hardik Pandya! pic.twitter.com/aoYMOaI1yM
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.