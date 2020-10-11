India's rising star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned 27 on Sunday. Pandya has been a key asset for Team India over the last few years and is a sheer match-winner in the ranks. He is currently plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in UAE. Here we look at his achievements.

Team India Here's how Pandya has fared in international cricket

In 11 Tests, Pandya has scored 532 runs at 31.29, with a best of 108. He has one ton and four fifties. He has also claimed 17 wickets so far. In 54 ODIs, the all-rounder has scored 957 runs at 29.90. He has four fifties under his belt. He has claimed 54 ODI scalps. In 40 T20Is, he has 310 runs and 38 scalps.

IPL IPL: Pandya has been a terrific asset for MI

Pandya's presence in the Indian Premier League has been a positive one. A champion performer across all three departments, Pandya has played an important role for the Mumbai Indians. The three-time IPL winner has scored 1,203 runs from 72 games, hitting three fifties. With the ball, he has claimed 42 scalps at 31.26.

Record Pandya holds this unique record in the Indian Premier League

Pandya remains the only Indian to achieve a rare feat of scoring 400-plus runs and taking more than 10 wickets in a single IPL season. The 27-year-old all-rounder achieved the record during the IPL 2019 season. He amassed 402 runs in 16 matches at 44.66 and a strike rate of 191.42. In addition, he scalped 14 wickets at an average of 27.85.

Information Notable numbers of Pandya for MI

Pandya is the fifth-highest run-scorer for MI in the IPL. His strike rate of 155.22 is the best amongst any MI player up till date. He is also the seventh-highest wicket-taker for MI.

Do you know? Pandya holds this Test record for India

Pandya holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian off one over. He had smashed 26 runs against Sri Lanka's PM Pushpakumara in a Test match in 2017.

