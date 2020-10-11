Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 02:33 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday.
Both teams have picked up four wins each from six games and occupy the third and fourth place respectively at the moment.
It's expected to be a tough battle between two quality teams on offer.
Here is the match preview.
RCB led the bowling attack with Chris Morris against Chennai and the senior player showed his credentials (3/19).
After having been purchased for Rs. 10 crore in the IPL 2020 auction, Morris played his first match this season and lifted the side.
RCB have a quality bowling attack and things are paying off.
With the bat, they need a bit more consistency on offer.
KKR pulled off two stunning victories from the jaws of defeat against both Chennai and Punjab respectively.
In both games, one felt that KKR didn't do enough with the bat, however, they pulled things back at the death with the ball.
Against RCB, the Knights will need to improve their batting.
Meanwhile, they could be without Andre Russell, who suffered a knee injury.
RCB probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Mann, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.
KKR probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
Dream11 team prediction: Padikkal, Gill (vc), Kohli (c), Morgan, Karthik (wk), Morris, Sundar, Cummins, Chahal, Krishna, Saini.
The match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network.
It can also be streamed on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Virat Kohli is seven shy of 500 fours in the tournament (493). He also needs to hit three sixes to register a mark of 200 (197).
Yuzvendra Chahal (109) needs three wickets to get past the tally of Ravindra Jadeja (111).
Head-to-head record: The two sides have met on 24 occasions. KKR have won 14, whereas, RCB have sealed 10 wins.
