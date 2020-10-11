Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday. Both teams have picked up four wins each from six games and occupy the third and fourth place respectively at the moment. It's expected to be a tough battle between two quality teams on offer. Here is the match preview.

RCB RCB get a voice with Chris Morris in

RCB led the bowling attack with Chris Morris against Chennai and the senior player showed his credentials (3/19). After having been purchased for Rs. 10 crore in the IPL 2020 auction, Morris played his first match this season and lifted the side. RCB have a quality bowling attack and things are paying off. With the bat, they need a bit more consistency on offer.

KKR KKR have shown steel when things mattered

KKR pulled off two stunning victories from the jaws of defeat against both Chennai and Punjab respectively. In both games, one felt that KKR didn't do enough with the bat, however, they pulled things back at the death with the ball. Against RCB, the Knights will need to improve their batting. Meanwhile, they could be without Andre Russell, who suffered a knee injury.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

RCB probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Mann, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini. KKR probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Details Dream11 team prediction, venue, timing and TV listing

The match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST.

