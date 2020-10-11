Kohli vs KKR Kohli's record against Kolkata Knight Riders

Till date, against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 31-year-old Kohli has racked up 674 runs from 24 games at a strike rate of 131.64. The tally also includes 22 sixes and 58 fours. Kohli is the fifth-highest scorer against KKR and could surpass Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 682 runs. He has smashed one century and four fifties against the Knight Riders.

Kohli vs Narine How has Kohli fared against KKR ace Sunil Narine?

As of now, the RCB stalwart has managed to score 99 runs off 94 balls by Sunil Narine, while the right-arm spinner has dismissed him two times. Meanwhile, In 13 matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narine has taken 16 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/20.

IPL Kohli's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 182 matches, Kohli has amassed 5,635 runs at an average of 38.33. He has hit 493 fours and 197 sixes, besides enjoying a strike rate of 131.51. The 2016 Orange Cap winner is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has slammed five tons and 38 fifties. In IPL 2020, Kohli has scored 223 runs from six games at 55.75.

Information How have the two sides fared in IPL 2020?