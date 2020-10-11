Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia powered Rajasthan Royals to a five-victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 26th game of IPL 2020. The duo helped RR stage an emphatic comeback after they were reduced to 78/5 during the run-chase. Notably, the Steve Smith-led side became the second side after Chennai Super Kings to win while chasing in Dubai, this season. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, SRH were off to a shaky start as opener Jonny Bairstow departed for a 19-ball 16. Skipper David Warner still continued to tick the scoreboard and eventually finished on 48 (38). Eventually, Manish Pandey's 54 off 44 guided SRH to 158/4 after 20 overs. In reply, the heroics of Parag and Tewatia guided RR (163/5) to a five-wicket victory.

Jos Buttler Buttler's dismal show against SRH

Jos Buttler has had mixed results in the season, so far. In today's game, he was dismissed by fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed for 16 (13). With this, he continued his dry run against SRH in the tournament. His scores against them read as - 11 (11), 2 (2), 14 (11), 6 (9), 10 (11), 5 (8), 16 (13). Buttler averages only 9.14 against SRH.

Powerplay SRH haven't fared well in the powerplay

The SRH openers haven't fetched them consistent starts in the ongoing tournament. They registered their third-lowest powerplay score (26/1) in the IPL history. The other two scores are 21/3 (vs RR, 2013) and 25/4 (vs PWI, 2013). Notably, the strike-rates of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the powerplay overs have dropped to 110.9 and 109.8 respectively (IPL 2019 - Warner: 165.5 Bairstow: 149.2).

Data Six wickets against SRH since IPL 2018

Jaydev Unadkat projected some immaculate line and length as he finished with bowling figures of 1/31. Since 2018, he has taken six wickets against SRH at a strike-rate of 17.0. Meanwhile, he has snapped up 17 wickets against other teams during the period (strike-rate: 30.6).

Rashid Khan Most LBW dismissals by a bowler in the IPL

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan outfoxed the RR batsmen, emerging as the pick of SRH's bowlers. His effective variations made him register bowling figures of 25/2 in four overs. As Rashid trapped Robin Uthappa in front, he became the bowler with most LBW dismissals (18) in the IPL. Others on the tally are Sunil Narine (17), Piyush Chawla (17), and Ravichandran Aswhin (14).

Stokes Stokes opens for the second time in IPL