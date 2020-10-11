The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday, announced that the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to 9. After three round-robin games (on November 4, 5 and 7), the final will take place on November 9. Meanwhile, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj are set to lead Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.

Details A look at the key details

Although the United Arab Emirates have been chosen as the host nation, the venues are yet to be decided. Besides, all the matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Defending champions Supernovas will take on Velocity in the opening game on November 4. While Velocity will lock horns with Trailblazers on November 5, the following day will see the clash between Trailblazers and Supernovas.

Squads Four overseas players included in 15-player squads

The three squads comprise of 15 players, including four overseas players in each team. Foreign players Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Shakera Selman and Ayabonga Khaka are part of Supernovas. The Trailblazers include Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, and Natthakan Chantham (first cricketer from Thailand) as overseas players. Meanwhile, Danielle Wyatt, Leigh Kasperek, Sune Luus and Jahanara Alam will represent Velocity.

Players Indian contingent to assemble in Mumbai on October 13

The Indian contingent, which will take part in the three-team tournament is likely to assemble in Mumbai on October 13 for a nine-day quarantine. Upon reaching the UAE, each team will undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel. Besides, player training will only be allowed only after they clear the three tests (on days one, three and five).

Information Full squad of Supernovas

Supernovas squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Data Full squad of Velocity

Velocity squad: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha

Information Full squad of Trailblazers