Here we present the list of records broken.

Nadal dominated the show against Djokovic, winning the match in straight sets.

The Spaniard won his 13th French Open honor, besides equaling Roger Federer's overall tally of 20 career Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the 2020 French Open final at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Djokovic and Nadal met for the 56th time in their careers. The Serb has a 29-27 lead in head-to-head meetings.

Notably, no two men have played each other more.

This was their ninth Grand Slam final against each other.

In Slam events, Nadal has raced to a 10-6 tally.

Out of nine Slam final meetings between them, Nadal has a 5-4 lead now.