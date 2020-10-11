-
11 Oct 2020
Rafael Nadal wins record 13th French Open title
Written byRajdeep SahaSports
-
Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the 2020 French Open final at Roland Garros on Sunday.
The Spaniard won his 13th French Open honor, besides equaling Roger Federer's overall tally of 20 career Grand Slams.
Nadal dominated the show against Djokovic, winning the match in straight sets.
Here we present the list of records broken.
-
-
Nadal
Nadal improves his tally against Djokovic
-
Djokovic and Nadal met for the 56th time in their careers. The Serb has a 29-27 lead in head-to-head meetings.
Notably, no two men have played each other more.
This was their ninth Grand Slam final against each other.
In Slam events, Nadal has raced to a 10-6 tally.
Out of nine Slam final meetings between them, Nadal has a 5-4 lead now.
-
Grand Slams
Nadal equals Federer's tally of most Grand Slams
-
Nadal is now the joint-highest winner of men's singles Grand Slam honors (20).
Nadal's Grand Slams tally reads: French Open (13), US Open (4), Wimbledon (2) and Australian Open (1).
Meanwhile, Federer's tally reads: Australian Open (6), French Open (1), Wimbledon (8) and US Open (5).
Djokovic is stuck on 17 Grand Slam honors and is three adrift of both Nadal and Federer.
-
Records
Nadal scripts a host of records
-
Nadal won his fourth successive French Open title.
The Spaniard has a 100% record when it comes to winning the final at Roland Garros (13/13).
Rafa did not drop a set in the entire tournament. This is the second time he achieved this milestone (also 2017).
Nadal has now beaten Djokovic in seven of their eight clashes at Roland Garros.
-
French Open
Nadal didn't drop a single set at Roland Garros
-
First round: Egor Gerasimov (Belarus) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Second round: Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.
Third round: Stefano Travaglia (Italy) 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.
Fourth round: Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.
Quarter-final: Jannik Sinner (Italy) 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1.
Semi-final: Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(0).
Final: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.
-
Djokovic
Djokovic loses fourth final at Roland Garros
-
This was Djokovic's fifth appearance in the final at Roland Garros.
He has now lost four finals, besides winning the title just once in 2016.
Djokovic made his 27th appearance in a Slam final.
He lost his 10th finale at the Grand Slams and has a record of 17-10.
-
Do you know?
Nadal joins Federer in an exclusive club
-
Nadal now has a win-loss record of 100-2 at Roland Garros. This is the third-highest for any player at single a Grand Slam. Only, Federer (102 Australian Open, 101 Wimbledon) has won more.
-
Twitter Post
For the 13th time!
-
For the 13th time...@RafaelNadal is King in Paris.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ICbgLmYj0T— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 11, 2020