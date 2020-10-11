Mumbai Indians overcame Delhi Capitals in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Sunday. With this win, MI are now top of the IPL 2020 table, ahead of DC on NRR. Both teams have played seven matches apiece. DC managed 162/4 in 20 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 69*. In reply, MI chased down the target.

MI vs DC How did the match pan out?

DC lost Prithvi Shaw (4) right at the beginning. Ajinkya Rahane, who made his debut for DC, departed for 15, leaving the side at 24/2, Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer added 85 runs for the third wicket. Aussie duo Marcus Stoinis (13) and Alex Carey (14*) contributed as well. In reply, fifties from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav helped MI get past DC.

Dhawan Dhawan slams 38th fifty, becomes second-highest scorer against MI

Dhawan scored his 38th career IPL half-century and fifth versus MI. He has equaled the tally of Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma in terms of fifties. Dhawan hit six fours and one six in a 52-ball 69*. He has now registered 100 career IPL maximums. Dhawan is now the second-highest run-scorer against MI in the competition (733). He surpassed AB de Villiers's tally (711).

Duo Iyer and Dhawan registers these feats

Shreyas Iyer (42) has raced to 1,926 career IPL runs. The DC skipper surpassed Rishabh Pant's tally of 1,912 runs. Iyer is now the sixth-highest scorer in the IPL 2020 season (245 runs). He overcame Virat Kohli (223). Meanwhile, Dhawan became the 15th player to get past 200 runs this season (201).

Do you know? A look at Dhawan's innings progression

Dhawan started slowly and scored 15 runs off 13 balls in the powerplay overs (SR 115.38). In the middle overs, he scored 30 off 24 balls (SR 125.00). Lastly at the death, he hammered 24 off 15 deliveries (SR 160.00).

Information Boult and Krunal register these numbers with the ball

Trent Boult (1/36) is now the joint-second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 (11 scalps). The left-arm pacer has raced to 49 career IPL wickets. Krunal Pandya (2/26) now has 45 IPL scalps. He equaled the tally of Anil Kumble.

Stats De Kock and Suryakumar shine with the bat

Quinton de Kock slammed his 12th IPL fifty and a second this season. He surpassed the 1,600-run mark in the competition (1,647), besides going past Mayank Agarwal (1,603). Suryakumar Yadav (53) slammed his ninth IPL fifty and his second this season. He has raced to 1,781 runs in the competition.

DC bowlers DC bowlers register these feats

DC speedster Kagiso Rabada has extended his tally for the most wickets this season (17). He now has 48 wickets in the competition. Veteran spinner R Ashwin (1/35) claimed his sixth wicket this season. He now has 131 scalps in total. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Axar Patel has equaled Morne Morkel's tally of 77 wickets.

Twitter Post 150th match for Rohit in Mumbai colors