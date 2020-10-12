Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 28th game of IPL 2020. Both the teams are going strong in the ongoing season, having won four games each. Although star all-rounder Andre Russell limped off the field in the previous game against KXIP, his availability could bolster KKR at Sharjah. Interestingly, his record against RCB is monumental. Let us analyze the same.

Record A look at Russell's IPL record against RCB

One of the greatest hitters in IPL, Andre Russell, has amassed 1,455 runs from 70 matches at an average of 30.96. He also has 60 wickets to his name. Against RCB, he has racked up 323 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 227.46, and taken six wickets. He has scored these runs at an impressive average of 53.83.

Data Most sixes by a KKR player vs RCB

Russell has slammed 32 sixes and 20 fours against RCB. His tally of sixes is the highest by a KKR player and third-highest overall. Meanwhile, he is the only player whose strike-rate notches over 200 against RCB (227.46). David Miller has the next-best strike-rate (167.33).

Battles How Russell fares against RCB bowlers

Russell has taken the RCB bowlers for cleaners quite often. He has smashed their font-line leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for 61 runs off mere 30 balls. Meanwhile, Chahal has managed to dismiss him only once. Notably, pace spearhead Navdeep Saini has never dismissed the former. Against Morris, Russell has scored 31 runs off 18 balls, while Morris has dismissed him thrice.

Do you know? A strike-rate of 229.79 in the death overs (vs RCB)

Across seasons, Russell has aggregated 216 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 229.79 in the death (16-20), against RCB. Besides, the Virat Kohli-led side will also be wary of Russell as he takes only 6.38 balls to hit a six in IPL.

RCB vs KKR What to expect?