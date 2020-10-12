The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has entered the mid-season phase. As of now, the league has already seen a number of enthralling encounters, including a couple of Super Overs. However, the campaign of several players has also been marred, owing to injuries. Let us have a look at the players who have suffered injuries in the IPL 2020, so far.

Rishabh Pant Pant missed the game against MI after sustaining hamstring injury

Delhi Capitals missed the services of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in their recent game against Mumbai Indians. He was rested for the game after suffering a hamstring injury. In his absence, Australia's Alex Carey donned the wicket-keeping gloves. Following the match, skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that Pant will likely be out of action for at least a week.

Andre Russell Russell injured his knee in the game against KXIP

Star all-rounder Andre Russell is the latest victim from KKR on this list. In the game against Kings XI Punjab, he injured his knee as he dived into the advertisement boards after missing a catch on the boundary line. However, the KKR management is yet to reveal the extent of the injury. It remains to be seen if he features against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ali Khan Ali Khan suffers injury in the training session

USA speedster Ali Khan was roped in by the KKR as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. The former made history by becoming the first American to be a part of the tournament. However, he recently got injured while bowling in the training session. There is a possibility that he could be ruled out of the tournament due to the same.

Amit Mishra Mishra ruled out of the tournament due to finger injury

Last week, the Delhi Capitals suffered a massive blow as veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament. Notably, the 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to his ring finger while playing against KKR. He got injured while attempting to take a return-catch off his bowling. The DC later issued a statement, stating that the spinner will consult a specialist.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar A thigh injury ruled Bhuvneshwar out of IPL 2020

Along with Mishra, his Indian counterpart Bhuvenshwar Kumar too had to pull out of the ongoing IPL season. Reportedly, he picked up an injury on his thigh. Eventually, SRH roped in fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra as his replacement. Notably, Bhuvneshwar made a comeback after a long injury lay-off. Unfortunately, he could also miss Team India's tour Down Under, later this year.

Other injuries Other players who got injured