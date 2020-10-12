Legend Rafael Nadal trounced Novak Djokovic in the 2020 French Open final at Roland Garros on Sunday. The Spaniard thumped the world number one 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to clinch his 13th title. He also emulated Roger Federer's overall tally of 20 career Grand Slams. This was Nadal's 100th match victory at Roland Garros. Let us list out his insane numbers at the French Open.

100-2 A staggering record of 100-2 at Roland Garros

Nadal has a prodigious record of 100-2 in the French Open. Notably, he became the first-ever player (male or female) to win 100 matches at Roland Garros. His only two defeats have come against Robin Soderling and Djokovic. Besides, Federer is the only other male player with 100 wins at a Grand Slam (102 at Australian Open and 101 at Wimbledon).

Final A rare lead of 6-0 in the opening set

During the final, Nadal gained an early lead as he breezed past Djokovic 6-0 in the opening set. Interestingly, this happened for the first time in a Roland Garros final since 2004 when Gastón Gaudio defeated Guillermo Coria 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6. The only other time it happened in the Open Era was when Guillermo Vilas beat Brian Gottfried 6-0, 6-3, 6-0 (1977).

Do you know? Oldest player to win French Open since Andres Gimeno (1972)

Nadal won his 13th French Open title, five more than the next-best Bjorn Borg (8). With this, the 34-year-old became the oldest man to win the Roland Garros title since Andres Gimeno (in 1972). He now has six Grand Slam titles since turning 30.

Title Fourth majors title without dropping a set

Nadal won his fourth consecutive French Open title, having won it in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively. This was also the fourth time wherein he didn't drop a set in the entire tournament. He became the first player in the Open Era to win four majors without dropping a set, having already achieved the feat at Roland Garros in 2008, 2010 and 2017.

Information Second-largest gap between the first and last Grand Slam title

Nadal secured his maiden Grand Slam title in 2005. This is the second-largest gap between the first and last majors title, in the Open Era. Another legend Serena Williams leads the tally with 17 years and 5 months (1999 US Open and 2017 Australian Open).

Feats Other notable feats of Nadal