Indian speedster Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 due to a muscle tear. Delhi Capitals have lost their second player after leg-spinner Amit Mishra got injured while playing. Ahead of DC's opening game this season, Ishant had injured his back during a training session in Dubai. Reportedly, the franchise has written to the IPL Governing Council, seeking a replacement.

An unfortunate oblique muscle tear rules @ImIshant out of #Dream11IPL.



An unfortunate oblique muscle tear rules Ishant out of the tournament. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery.

Statement Ishant sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear

Here is what DC's official statement revealed. "Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear," the statement read. "This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the tournament."

Ishant Ishant played only a solitary game this season

Ishant was a vital cog in the DC set-up last year. However, he could play only a solitary game in the ongoing season, wherein he remained wicketless against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was then dropped for the following few games with Harshal Patel replacing him. Ishant presently has 71 IPL wickets from 90 matches at 36.69. Besides, the extent of his injury is still unknown.

Injuries A number of DC players have suffered injuries

Ishant is the second player from Delhi Capitals to leave the season midway. Earlier, leg-spinner Amit Mishra sustained a flexor tendon injury to his ring finger while playing against KKR. The franchise later announced that the veteran spinner will miss the remainder of the tournament. His compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin too several matches due to shoulder injury, however, he made a comeback later on.

Replacement Ishant's replacement yet to be announced