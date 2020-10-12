In the first reverse fixture of the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai. Notably, SRH beat CSK by seven runs in their previous encounter this season. Now, the Yellow Army desperately needs a win in order to keep the qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, SRH have an opportunity to enter the top-four. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13 (7:30 PM IST). On this surface, the bowlers get assistance throughout the match. Interestingly, CSK and RR are the only teams to have won here while chasing, this season. One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app.

CSK Will Hazlewood get the nod?

CSK appear to have lost the path this season, having recorded five defeats. They presently occupy the seventh spot on the table. Against RCB, skipper MS Dhoni played N Jagadeesan in place of Kedar Jadhav. In the upcoming game, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood might be roped in. Probable XI: Watson, du Plessis, Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Dhoni (C/WK), Jadeja, Bravo, Curran/Hazlewood, Thakur, Chahar, Karn

SRH SRH aim to bounce back after defeat to RR

In the game against Rajasthan Royals, SRH slipped away from a winning position and suffered a five-wicket defeat. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma were unable to break the Tewatia-Parag stand. Skipper David Warner might replace a fast bowler in the impending fixture. Probable XI: Warner (C), Bairstow (WK), Pandey, Williamson, Shankar, Garg, Abhishek, Rashid, Sandeep, Khaleel, Natarajan

Data A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the overall head-to-head record is concerned, Chennai Super Kings have the wood over Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a total of 13 matches, CSK have won nine with a win percentage of 69.23. On the other hand, SRH have won four of them.

Records Warner, Bravo eye these records

David Warner (4,981) is 19 runs away from reaching the 5,000 run-mark in the IPL. He will become the first overseas player and fourth overall to do so. Also, Warner requires 27 more to complete 500 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo could become the first player to complete a double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets (IPL).

Information Dream11: Pandey, du Plessis to lead the side