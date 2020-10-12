Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 11:12 pm
Written byParth Dhall
A comprehensive bowling effort helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the 28th game of IPL 2020.
Notably, RCB registered their fifth win in the ongoing season, having claimed 10 points.
This was also RCB's third victory over KKR in nine matches. However, they had won the encounter prior to this in 2019.
Here are the records broken.
Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a solid start with Devdutt Padikkal (32) and Aaron Finch (47) complementing each other.
As the duo departed, the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking.
An unbeaten 100-run stand by them guided RCB to 194/2.
In reply, KKR kept losing successive wickets and were eventually bundled out.
After failing in two consecutive innings, AB de Villiers played an impressive knock against KKR.
He racked up a 33-ball 73* at a strike-rate of 221.21, his 36th half-century of the IPL.
The formidable knock was studded with 6 sixes and 5 fours.
Notably, this was the sixth time when he slammed a fifty in 23 or less balls, joint-most with Kieron Pollard.
In today's game, de Villiers scored only 10 runs off his first 11 balls. However, in the last five overs, he smashed 65 runs (24). This is the third-highest runs tally in the last five overs after Andre Russell (68) and Rishabh Pant (67).
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers steadied RCB's ship after they slowed down in the middle overs.
They stitched a 100-run stand, that powered RCB to 194.
With this, the duo becomes the first pair to register ten century-partnerships in IPL.
Interestingly, Kohli has also shared nine such stands with his former team-mate Chris Gayle (next-best on the tally).
Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been on a roll with the ball this season.
His economical spells have helped RCB restrict the opposition in the middle overs.
Today as well, he gave away mere 20 runs, the lowest after bowling all four overs at Sharjah in the IPL 2020.
Notably, he hasn't conceded over 20 in any of the games, so far.
