A comprehensive bowling effort helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the 28th game of IPL 2020. Notably, RCB registered their fifth win in the ongoing season, having claimed 10 points. This was also RCB's third victory over KKR in nine matches. However, they had won the encounter prior to this in 2019. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a solid start with Devdutt Padikkal (32) and Aaron Finch (47) complementing each other. As the duo departed, the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking. An unbeaten 100-run stand by them guided RCB to 194/2. In reply, KKR kept losing successive wickets and were eventually bundled out.

ABD AB de Villiers paves the way for RCB

After failing in two consecutive innings, AB de Villiers played an impressive knock against KKR. He racked up a 33-ball 73* at a strike-rate of 221.21, his 36th half-century of the IPL. The formidable knock was studded with 6 sixes and 5 fours. Notably, this was the sixth time when he slammed a fifty in 23 or less balls, joint-most with Kieron Pollard.

Data Third-most runs in last five overs in the IPL

In today's game, de Villiers scored only 10 runs off his first 11 balls. However, in the last five overs, he smashed 65 runs (24). This is the third-highest runs tally in the last five overs after Andre Russell (68) and Rishabh Pant (67).

Partnership First pair to record ten century-partnerships in IPL

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers steadied RCB's ship after they slowed down in the middle overs. They stitched a 100-run stand, that powered RCB to 194. With this, the duo becomes the first pair to register ten century-partnerships in IPL. Interestingly, Kohli has also shared nine such stands with his former team-mate Chris Gayle (next-best on the tally).

Sundar Another economical spell for Washington Sundar