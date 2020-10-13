Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the 29th game of IPL 2020. Notably, this will be the first reverse fixture in the ongoing season. SRH skipper David Warner might not be scoring at a significant strike rate this season, however, he has shown consistency. His record against CSK will come handy in the upcoming game. Let us analyze the same.

Record A look at Warner's IPL record against CSK

Presently, Warner is the fourth-highest run-scorer and highest among overseas players in the IPL (4,981). He has also slammed most number of fifties (46) in the IPL. Against Chennai Super Kings, he has amassed 473 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 135.92. The formidable tally also includes 11 sixes and 51 fours. He has scored these runs an average of 31.53.

Data More records of Warner vs CSK

Warner has the joint-second-most 50+ scores (6) against CSK along with Shikhar Dhawan in IPL. The duo is only behind Virat Kohli (7) and Rohit Sharma (7), who share the top-spot. Warner's highest score of 90 against them came in 2014.

Battles How he fares against CSK bowlers

Warner fancies facing fast bowlers at the start of the innings. His record against CSK seamers states the same. As of now, Warner has managed to score 40 runs off 35 balls by Deepak Chahar, while Chahar has dismissed him once. He has also aggregated 33 runs off 21 balls against Shardul Thakur. Moreover, Thakur is yet to dismiss Warner.

Information A strike rate of 154.05 in powerplay overs (vs CSK)

Warner has always been a vital force in the powerplay overs (1-6). Across various seasons of the IPL, David Warner has racked up 285 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.05 in the first six overs, against Chennai Super Kings.

SRH vs CSK What to expect?