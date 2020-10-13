Chennai Super Kings haven't been impressive this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are placed seventh after securing just two wins from seven games. The three-time champions have fallen short with their batting in a consistent manner. CSK, who face Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight, will be hoping that skipper MS Dhoni does well. Here we look at his numbers.

MSD vs SRH Dhoni's performance against the Orange Army

Till date, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has racked up 442 runs from 16 games at a strike rate of 147.83. Notably, he is the sixth-highest scorer against the Orange Army. Dhoni has registered four fifties against SRH, with a best of 67*. He has an average of 63.14. Dhoni could become only the fifth player with 450-plus runs against SRH.

Dhoni vs Rashid Dhoni performance against SRH's premier bowler Rashid Khan

As far the battle between Dhoni and SRH's leading spinner Rashid Khan is concerned, the latter has the edge. As of now, MSD has managed to score 23 runs off 32 balls by Rashid, while the right-arm wrist-spinner has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, Rashid has an impressive record against CSK. In seven matches, he has taken six wickets with the best performance of 2/11.

IPL Dhoni's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 196 matches, Dhoni has scored 4,544 runs at an average of 42.07. He has amassed 23 fifties, with a best of 84. Dhoni also has an impressive strike rate of 137.7. He has slammed 304 fours and 214 sixes. In IPL 2020, Dhoni has managed 112 runs so far, with a best of 47. He has smashed seven fours and five sixes.

