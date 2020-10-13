Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 02:32 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The upcoming fixture of IPL 2020 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad locking horns with Chnnai Super Kings in Dubai.
This will mark the beginning of reverse fixtures this season.
For CSK, the batting depends massively on openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.
Meanwhile, SRH would want leg-spinner Rashid Khan to ply his trade against their top order.
Let us analyze Watson's record against Rashid.
In the IPL, Watson has aggregated 3,774 runs from 137 innings at an average of 31.19.
He also has four tons to his name.
On the other hand, Rashid owns 65 wickets in 53 matches, including a best match haul of 3/12.
Thus far, Watson has managed to score 64 runs off 37 balls by Rashid, while Rashid has never dismissed him.
As of now, Watson has racked up 524 runs at a strike-rate of 148.02 and taken 10 wickets from 17 games, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The terrific tally also includes 27 sixes and 52 fours. He is presently the leading run-scorer against them in the IPL.
Ever since Watson joined the CSK contingent, he has been pivotal for the top-order.
His blistering starts help the lower-order batsmen gain momentum.
Against SRH, he owns a total of 150 runs from 12 matches in the powerplay.
Meanwhile, his strike-rate plunges to 102.04 in the first six overs.
Considering this, Rashid could be introduced by SRH inside the powerplay overs.
The upcoming encounter promises to be a thriller as both the teams desperately require a win to keep their campaign going.
Notably, SRH handed CSK a seven-run defeat in their previous encounter.
Watson completely looked rusty in that match, getting cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 1.
As he has finally gained some form, Watson will be set to fire in the reverse encounter.
