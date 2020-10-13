Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Second-placed DC have played a consistent brand of cricket but faced a defeat in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, RR suffered a string of losses, before stunning Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of a crunch encounter, we present the match preview.

DC Delhi will hope to continue playing in the same vein

DC are second in the eight-team table with 10 points from five games. They will hope to get back to winning ways against a RR side who have struggled with the bat. DC's powerful bowling line-up led by Kagiso Rabada has impressed largely this season. There are enough resources in the batting department and players have stepped up when required.

RR RR need their resources to step up

RR need to fix their batting and there should be a change in that order. There are too many changes in the side and they haven't quite identified their best XI. Speedster Jofra Archer will be the key with the ball and RR need to rally around the Englishman. Meanwhile, it's time that senior players Steve Smith and Jos Buttler deliver with the bat.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

DC probable XI - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carrey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, A Nortje. RR probable XI - Steve Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Info A look at the key stats and head-to-head record