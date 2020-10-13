Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 04:41 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Universe Boss Chris Gayle will likely play his first game in the ongoing IPL season after recovering from food poisoning.
An official of Kings XI Punjab confirmed the development to PTI.
Earlier, coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he was down with food poisoning.
The 41-year-old also missed the following game against KKR.
Gayle had earlier posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed. On Monday, even KXIP shared pictures of Gayle hitting the nets. "He is fine now and he will likely be playing the game against RCB," a team source told PTI.
Guess who's back? 👀#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP https://t.co/azraXLCtRW— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 12, 2020
The return of Chris Gayle will bolster the top order of Kings XI Punjab, who currently occupy the eighth spot in the standings.
Although KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are firing at the top, the middle order continues to perish with each game.
Gayle's presence could let either Rahul or Mayank stabilize things, while star batsman Nicholas Pooran will be able to finish effectively.
The Kings XI Punjab have managed to secure only one victory in the IPL 2020, so far.
Interestingly, their only win came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, wherein skipper Rahul smashed a 69-ball 132*.
Besides KXIP's torrid run, Rahul is leading the runs tally, so far.
Meanwhile, Gayle could replace Glenn Maxwell in the XI, who hasn't fired this season.
The Kings XI Punjab will now take on Royal Challengers in the reverse fixture, on October 15.
Notably, the match will be played at Sharjah, a venue where Gayle could single-handedly turn the game with his belligerent hitting.
The entire KXIP will certainly look up to him as this could turn out to be a do-or-die encounter for them.
