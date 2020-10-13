Universe Boss Chris Gayle will likely play his first game in the ongoing IPL season after recovering from food poisoning. An official of Kings XI Punjab confirmed the development to PTI. Earlier, coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he was down with food poisoning. The 41-year-old also missed the following game against KKR.

Information Gayle returned to nets on Monday

Gayle had earlier posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed. On Monday, even KXIP shared pictures of Gayle hitting the nets. "He is fine now and he will likely be playing the game against RCB," a team source told PTI.

Twitter Post Gayle set to make a return

Return The return of Gayle will strengthen KXIP's top order

The return of Chris Gayle will bolster the top order of Kings XI Punjab, who currently occupy the eighth spot in the standings. Although KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are firing at the top, the middle order continues to perish with each game. Gayle's presence could let either Rahul or Mayank stabilize things, while star batsman Nicholas Pooran will be able to finish effectively.

KXIP KXIP have managed to win only one match

The Kings XI Punjab have managed to secure only one victory in the IPL 2020, so far. Interestingly, their only win came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, wherein skipper Rahul smashed a 69-ball 132*. Besides KXIP's torrid run, Rahul is leading the runs tally, so far. Meanwhile, Gayle could replace Glenn Maxwell in the XI, who hasn't fired this season.

