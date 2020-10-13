The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction was held on December 2019. The mini auction saw several high-profile players garnering mega bucks. The likes of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris and Sheldon Cottrell fetched the maximum sums. Meanwhile, the delayed IPL 2020 has reached its halfway stage. But how have the costliest players fared? Here we rate their show so far.

Cummins Pat Cummins has been a disappointment for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders grabbed the headlines when they bought Australian pacer Pat Cummins for a staggering Rs. 15.50 crore in the auction. Cummins was expected to be a leading performer in IPL 2020, given his exploits in all three formats for Australia. However, he has claimed just two wickets from seven matches at 111.00 and has an economy rate of 8.53. Rating: 3/10.

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell is yet to fire for KXIP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell saw Kings XI Punjab buying him for Rs. 10.75 crore. His big-hitting exploits and all-round attributes were qualities KXIP wanted to see this season. However, Maxwell, continued his misfiring trend this time too. In seven games, he has managed 58 runs at 14.50 and a strike rate of 95.08. Also, he has claimed just one scalp at 65.00. Rating: 1/10.

Chris Morris Chris Morris is leading the RCB attack with panache

Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out a staggering Rs. 10 crore for South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who was surprisingly released by the Delhi Capitals. Morris, who missed the first five games due to an injury, has led the RCB attack since his return. In the two games, he has picked up five wickets at 7.20 and enjoys an economy rate of 4.50. Rating: 9/10.

Sheldon Cottrell Sheldon Cottrell has been decent with the ball for Punjab

West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell made his IPL debut for Punjab this season. The left-arm pacer was bought for Rs. 8.50 crore by KXIP. Cottrell, who has featured in six games so far, has claimed six wickets. He has a decent average of 29.33, with a best match haul of 2/17. Going forward, KXIP will want more from him. Rating: 7.5/10.

Players Here are the other notable mentions