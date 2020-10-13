The Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in the second reverse fixture of IPL 2020. Notably, the Shreyas Iyer-led side handed RR a 46-run victory in first game this season. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes will play his second game of the season after he made his maiden appearance in the game against Mumbai Indians. Let us analyze his IPL performance against DC.

Stats How he fares against DC

In the IPL, Stokes has scored 640 runs from 35 games at an average of 22.06, including two 50+ scores (100s/50s - 1/1). He also owns 26 wickets at 31.34. Against Delhi Capitals, he has tallied 60 runs at a strike-rate of 115.38 and taken two wickets from five games. This tally also comprises 3 sixes and 5 fours.

Numbers Stokes yet to fire against DC

Despite his monumental stature, Stokes is yet to register his maiden fifty against Delhi Capitals. So far, his scores against them read as - 2 (5), 33 (25), 16 (12), 1 (2), and 8 (8). In the middle overs (7-15), he carries a strike-rate of 105.56, having amassed 38 runs from four matches. He would want to improve his record against DC.

Battles Stokes versus DC bowlers

Stokes is relatively new to the Delhi Capitals bowlers. As of now, Ben Stokes has managed to score 18 runs off 13 balls by Axar Patel, while Patel has dismissed him once. He has also smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for 12 runs (7) and hasn't been dismissed. Meanwhile, he is yet to face the dangerous Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the tournament.

DC vs RR What to expect?