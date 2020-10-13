Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said on Tuesday. According to AP, the federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. However, it did not say when he tested positive. Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, besides featuring in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly.

COVID-19 Rest of the Portugal squad tests negative

The Juventus forward has been dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden to be held on Wednesday. The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. Everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to train normally on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

Statement The PFF releases a statement

The PFF confirmed in a statement: "Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol." The game against Sweden is scheduled for Wednesday. It pertains to the qualification phase of the Nations League.

