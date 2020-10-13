Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell hasn't been able to make his mark in the ongoing IPL, so far. Speaking to PTI, Maxwell explained the reason of his inconsistency this season. He believes the franchise hasn't given him a clear picture regarding his role in the batting order. The 31-year-old also said he does well for the national side due to lesser changes.

Role My role in IPL changes frequently: Maxwell

Speaking on his inconsistent run, Maxwell lamented the change of role by the KXIP management. "My role in IPL changes probably for most games. In IPL, a lot of teams change their sides a lot. In the Australian set-up we have the same eleven for most of the games, we all know our roles really well," said Maxwell.

Quote 'The Australian team has a clearer role'

"I probably would not compare IPL and Australia career. The way I have played international cricket, it has been more of a clearer role. I know exactly how the guys will bat around me in the games," added Maxwell.

Form Maxwell's IPL form has dipped of late

Maxwell's IPL performance has plunged significantly in recent times. Since 2015, he has managed to score 861 runs from 55 matches. Interestingly, his last 50+ score came in 2016, when he tallied a 42-ball 68 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, Maxwell has aggregated 58 runs from six games at 14.50 this year. His scores read as - 1, 5, 13*, 11, 11*, 7, 10*.

KXIP KXIP will aim to bounce back

The Kings XI Punjab have managed to secure only one victory in the IPL 2020, so far. Interestingly, their only win came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, against whom they will play their next game. Notably, they lost their previous game to Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs from a winning position. It remains to be seen if he could bounce back against RCB.

Position 'There are limited opportunities for me to bat', says Maxwell

Maxwell feels the incumbent team combination doesn't set a particular role for him. "With they way the team is set up there is no position there for me. As I said, my role at the moment is to put the icing on the cake and help our guys in the top four," stated Maxwell. "There have been limited opportunities for me to bat."

Spot Will Maxwell retain his spot?