Manchester United signed former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on transfer deadline day earlier this month.
The veteran Uruguayan star, who left PSG at the end of June, has signed a one-year contract.
However, Cavani is set to miss United's Premier League away tie against Newcastle United.
He is currently isolating after arriving at the club.
Here are further details.
Cavani hasn't trained within a team group since March
As per the coronavirus protocols, Cavani had to enter into a period of self-isolation, which lasts 14 days, following his arrival from France on Sunday, October 4.
United face a crucial away test later this week.
Also, the 33-year-old will be available for next Tuesday's Champions League game against his former club.
However, he has not trained within a team group since March.
Problems for United ahead of the clash against Newcastle
United, who have started sluggishly in the 2020-21 season, will also be without regular forward Anthony Martial.
The Frenchman was shown a red card against Tottenham and will be missing action due to a suspension.
United will need to decide on their number nine.
They have Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo as options.
Cavani will promise United fans goals aplenty
Cavani has scored 341 goals in 556 club matches, including a record 200 in 301 appearances for the French giants.
He has also scored 50 goals in 116 matches for Uruguay.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said, "His (Cavani) goal-scoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre."