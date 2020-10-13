Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 10:34 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and will likely miss the next few games in the ongoing IPL season.
Pant was seen struggling after his sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single, in the game against Rajasthan Royals.
He was rested for the encounter against Mumbai Indians.
Later on, it was revealed that Pant sustained a hamstring injury.
Speaking to ANI, a source confirmed the development. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," he said.
Pant has had some effective starts this season, however, he is yet to capitalize upon them.
So far, he has managed to score 176 runs from six games at an average of 35.20.
His scores in the season read as - 31, 37*, 28, 38, 37, and 5.
It remains to be seen when Pant returns to action in the season.
The Delhi Capitals, on Monday, suffered a massive blow after losing fast bowler Ishant Sharma.
The Indian speedster was ruled out of the tournament due to a muscle tear.
Ahead of DC's opening game this season, Ishant had already injured his back during a training session in Dubai.
Meanwhile, the franchise is yet to announce his replacement.
A number of injuries have dented the plight of Delhi Capitals this season.
Earlier, leg-spinner Amit Mishra sustained a flexor tendon injury to his ring finger while playing against KKR.
The franchise later announced that the veteran spinner will miss the remainder of the tournament.
His compatriot R Ashwin missed a few matches due to a shoulder injury, however, he made a comeback.
