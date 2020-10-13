Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and will likely miss the next few games in the ongoing IPL season. Pant was seen struggling after his sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single, in the game against Rajasthan Royals. He was rested for the encounter against Mumbai Indians. Later on, it was revealed that Pant sustained a hamstring injury.

Quote Pant will be under observation: Source

Speaking to ANI, a source confirmed the development. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," he said.

Development Pant was rested against MI due to hamstring injury

Delhi Capitals missed the services of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in their recent game against Mumbai Indians. He was rested for the game after suffering a hamstring injury. In his absence, Australia's Alex Carey donned the wicket-keeping gloves. Following the match, skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that Pant will likely be out of action for at least a week.

Form Pant has fared well so far

Pant has had some effective starts this season, however, he is yet to capitalize upon them. So far, he has managed to score 176 runs from six games at an average of 35.20. His scores in the season read as - 31, 37*, 28, 38, 37, and 5. It remains to be seen when Pant returns to action in the season.

Ishant Sharma On Monday, Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the tournament

The Delhi Capitals, on Monday, suffered a massive blow after losing fast bowler Ishant Sharma. The Indian speedster was ruled out of the tournament due to a muscle tear. Ahead of DC's opening game this season, Ishant had already injured his back during a training session in Dubai. Meanwhile, the franchise is yet to announce his replacement.

Injuries Injuries have marred the plight of DC