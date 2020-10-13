Chennai Super Kings overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. CSK earned their third win of the season from eight games. Notably, this was the first time CSK batted first in IPL 2020. The MS Dhoni-led side posted 167/6 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH failed to get past the target.

SRH vs CSK How did the match pan out?

CSK lost Faf du Plessis for a duck early on, before Sam Curran scored a brisk 21-ball 31. Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (41) added 81 runs for the third wicket. MS Dhoni (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) added quick scores to help CSK get past 160. In reply, SRH lost two quick wickets and never quite found the momentum.

Watson Sublime Watson scripts these feats

CSK's Watson surpassed the 200-run mark this season (241). Watson is the first player to get past 550 runs against SRH in the IPL (566). He raced to 30 sixes against SRH and is one short of Chris Gayle's tally (31). The former Australian star also raced to 3,816 career IPL runs, besides seeing his tally for CSK rise to 1,194.

Rayudu Veteran batsman Rayudu notches crucial numbers

Rayudu, who hit two sixes in the match, has seen his tally rise up to 46 for CSK. The veteran batsman overcame Michael Hussey's 45 sixes for CSK. Rayudu is eight runs way from the mark of 3,500 in the competition (3,492). The former Mumbai Indians batsman has raced to 496 runs against SRH. He surpassed the tally of Robin Uthappa (490).

Stat attack Other notable stats scripted in the match

Jadeja has raced to 112 career IPL scalps and 85 for CSK. Curran now has nine wickets in IPL 2020. Kane Williamson surpassed the 1,400 run-mark in the competition. The New Zealand skipper went past Brad Hodge's tally of 1,400 runs and registered his 13th IPL fifty. In 14 meetings between the two sides, CSK now have 10 wins as compared to SRH's four.

Do you know? Sandeep Sharma one shy of 100 IPL scalps

SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma (2/19) steered clear of Dale Steyn (97 wickets). He now has 99 career IPL scalps and is one shy of the 100-wicket mark.

Twitter Post The case of the powerplay overs