The Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 30th fixture of IPL 2020. While the Shreyas Iyer-led side start as favorites, RR will be bolstered by the return of marquee all-rounder Ben Stokes. For DC, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been on the charge in the ongoing season. Let us analyze his IPL performance against RR's pace spearhead Jaydev Unadkat.

Dhawan vs Unadkat Stats that matter

Presently, Dhawan is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having amassed 4,780 runs from 166 matches at 33.42. He also has 38 fifties to his name. On the other hand, Unadkat owns 79 wickets in 78 matches, including a best match haul of 5/25. So far, Dhawan has managed to score 46 runs off 27 balls by Unadkat, while Unadkat has never dismissed him.

Data Fourth-highest run-scorer against RR

Dhawan is the fourth-highest run-scorer against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. As of now, he has racked up 490 runs from 18 games at a strike-rate of 126.61 against them. The splendid tally also includes 9 sixes and 66 fours.

Powerplay Dhawan's strike-rate in powerplay overs (vs RR)

Over the years, Dhawan has shown consistency in the powerplay overs. Even in the incumbent season, the left-handed batsman seems to have strengthened DC's top-order. Against RR, he owns a total of 284 runs from 17 matches in the powerplay. Meanwhile, his strike-rate rises to 130.88 in the first six overs. His counterpart Unadkat will have to bowl some tight lines against him.

DC vs RR What to expect?