Rajasthan Royals left everyone awe-struck after completing a terrific run-chase from a losing position against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, in their upcoming encounter, they will face Delhi Capitals, who are ruling the roost this season. Meanwhile, skipper Steve Smith seems to have faltered after shining in the first two games. Let us analyze his IPL performance against DC's spinner Axar Patel.

Smith vs Axar Stats that matter

As of now, Smith has aggregated 2,184 runs from 88 matches at an average of 35.80. He also has a ton and 10 fifties to his name. On the other hand, Axar owns 77 wickets in 88 matches, including a best match haul of 4/21. Notably, Smith has managed to score 31 runs off 28 balls by Axar, while Axar has dismissed him twice.

Twitter Post IPL: Smith vs Axar

Data How Smith fares against Delhi Capitals

Till date, Steve Smith has racked up 173 runs from 10 games at a strike-rate of 155.86 against Delhi Capitals. The tally also includes 5 sixes and 22 fours. Meanwhile, he has amassed these runs at a prolific average of 43.25.

Strike-rate Smith carries a decent strike-rate at every juncture

A number of theories have surfaced regarding Smith's batting position in the ongoing season. He has mostly batted in the top-order so far. Interestingly, Smith has a similar strike-rate in both powerplay (137.78) and middle overs (138.3) against Delhi Capitals. Paradoxically, it surges to 242.11 at the death against them. It will be interesting to see how DC use Axar Patel to tackle Smith.

RR vs DC What to expect?