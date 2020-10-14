Royal Challengers Bangalore have been prolific in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB occupy the third place, having clinched five wins from seven games. They take on a struggling Kings XI Punjab outfit on Thursday. All eyes will be on RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has a decent record against Punjab. Here are the key numbers scripted by Kohli.

Kohli vs KXIP Kohli has scored 633 runs against KXIP

Till date, against Kings XI Punjab, the 31-year-old Kohli has racked up 633 runs from 24 games at a strike rate of 129.98. The tally also includes 18 sixes and 74 fours. Kohli is the eighth-highest run-scorer against KXIP in the competition and can surpass Rohit Sharma (660 runs). He has slammed one century and two fifties against Punjab at 28.77.

Kohli vs Shami A look at Kohli against KXIP's premier bowler Shami

As of now, the RCB stalwart has managed to score 41 runs off 28 balls by KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, Shami has dismissed him three times. The former Delhi Capitals speedster has the edge over Kohli and will want to continue his impressive feat. Moreover, Shami has claimed seven wickets from seven games against RCB, with a best bowling performance of 2/34.

IPL Kohli's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 183 matches, Kohli has amassed 5,668 runs at an average of 38.56. He has hit 494 fours and 197 sixes, besides enjoying a strike rate of 131.42. The 2016 Orange Cap winner is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has slammed five tons and 38 fifties. In IPL 2020, Kohli has scored 256 runs from seven games at 64.00.

