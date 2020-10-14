Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 05:26 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Misbah-ul-Haq has announced his decision to step down as the chief selector of Pakistan cricket team.
However, he will continue to serve as head coach.
Misbah said he took the decision, considering Pakistan's workload in the next few years.
Notably, the 46-year-old has been serving in dual capacity since his appointment in September 2019.
Here is more on the same.
Misbah said coaching will remain his priority.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months. Looking ahead, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on," he said.
"Coaching is my passion and my ultimate objective remains to contribute to the development of players."
"When I was appointed, I was offered the coaching role and then given the option to also head the selection committee, which I had graciously accepted. I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process," he added.
Despite stepping down, Misbah will continue to carry out selection duties until the new chief selector takes charge from December 1.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is (starting October 30).
They will also tour New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests in December-January.
Misbah will handle the selection of teams for both the series.
Ever since Misbah took over, Pakistan have had mixed results across formats.
They were without a win in the entire Australian tour, having lost two Tests and as many T20Is.
In January 2020, they beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.
As cricket was reinstated in July, Pakistan lost the Test series in England, while drew the the T20I series 1-1.
Misbah stated the duties of new chief selector.
"With the new Cricket Association system in full flow, the chief selector has to be able to watch as much domestic cricket as possible. With a big 24 months now coming up, we have mutually agreed that there is a need for me now to be fully focused on one role," he concluded.
