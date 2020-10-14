Misbah-ul-Haq has announced his decision to step down as the chief selector of Pakistan cricket team. However, he will continue to serve as head coach. Misbah said he took the decision, considering Pakistan's workload in the next few years. Notably, the 46-year-old has been serving in dual capacity since his appointment in September 2019. Here is more on the same.

Statement 'Coaching is my passion', says Misbah

Misbah said coaching will remain his priority. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months. Looking ahead, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on," he said. "Coaching is my passion and my ultimate objective remains to contribute to the development of players."

Quote 'Grateful to PCB for supporting my decision'

"When I was appointed, I was offered the coaching role and then given the option to also head the selection committee, which I had graciously accepted. I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process," he added.

Duties Misbah will handle the selection for Pakistan's upcoming series

Despite stepping down, Misbah will continue to carry out selection duties until the new chief selector takes charge from December 1. Meanwhile, Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is (starting October 30). They will also tour New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests in December-January. Misbah will handle the selection of teams for both the series.

Results Under Misbah's panel, Pakistan have had mixed results so far

Ever since Misbah took over, Pakistan have had mixed results across formats. They were without a win in the entire Australian tour, having lost two Tests and as many T20Is. In January 2020, they beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. As cricket was reinstated in July, Pakistan lost the Test series in England, while drew the the T20I series 1-1.

Role The new chief selector should monitor domestic cricket