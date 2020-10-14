Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 08:31 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020.
RCB appear to be one of the strongest teams this season, having won five out of their seven games.
As has been the case, their batting order will depend largely on AB de Villiers in the impending game too.
Let us analyze his IPL performance against KXIP.
Presently, AB de Villiers is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 4,623 runs from 161 matches at 40.55.
He also has three tons and 36 fifties to his name.
Furthermore, de Villiers is the leading run-scorer against KXIP among active RCB players.
He owns 708 runs from 22 games at a strike rate of 160.54.
Notably, his average against them reads 50.57.
AB de Villiers has slammed the second-most number of sixes (42) against KXIP after Chris Gayle (61). He also has seven 50+ scores, joint-third-most against KXIP along with Gautam Gambhir. His highest score of 89* against them came in 2017.
Considering de Villiers' present form, the battle between him and KXIP bowlers will be the one to look out for.
So far, he has scored 48 runs off 25 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has never dismissed him.
Even Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasn't been able to dismiss de Villiers.
Meanwhile, the latter has smashed the star off-spinner for 15 runs off seven balls.
In the ongoing season, de Villiers has proved to be a nightmare for bowlers at the death. Interestingly, he has racked up 319 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 229.50 in the death overs, against KXIP.
The previous encounter between the two teams was a one-sided affair with KXIP handing RCB a 97-run defeat.
However, the tables have turned and RCB have been on the rise lately.
For KXIP, it will be a do-or-die scenario as they occupy the eighth spot on the standings.
Nevertheless, de Villiers, who averages 57.00 this season, will aim to continue his run.
