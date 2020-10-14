The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020. RCB appear to be one of the strongest teams this season, having won five out of their seven games. As has been the case, their batting order will depend largely on AB de Villiers in the impending game too. Let us analyze his IPL performance against KXIP.

Record His record against Kings XI Punjab

Presently, AB de Villiers is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 4,623 runs from 161 matches at 40.55. He also has three tons and 36 fifties to his name. Furthermore, de Villiers is the leading run-scorer against KXIP among active RCB players. He owns 708 runs from 22 games at a strike rate of 160.54. Notably, his average against them reads 50.57.

Information Second-most number of sixes against KXIP

AB de Villiers has slammed the second-most number of sixes (42) against KXIP after Chris Gayle (61). He also has seven 50+ scores, joint-third-most against KXIP along with Gautam Gambhir. His highest score of 89* against them came in 2017.

Battles How de Villiers fares against KXIP bowlers

Considering de Villiers' present form, the battle between him and KXIP bowlers will be the one to look out for. So far, he has scored 48 runs off 25 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has never dismissed him. Even Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasn't been able to dismiss de Villiers. Meanwhile, the latter has smashed the star off-spinner for 15 runs off seven balls.

Data A strike rate of 229.50 at the death (vs KXIP)

In the ongoing season, de Villiers has proved to be a nightmare for bowlers at the death. Interestingly, he has racked up 319 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 229.50 in the death overs, against KXIP.

RCB vs KXIP What to expect?