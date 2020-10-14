Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that leg-spinner Imran Tahir could soon play his maiden game in the ongoing IPL season. Speaking to ANI, Viswanathan said that the present conditions in UAE have forced the Yellow Army to go with two foreign batsmen and fast-bowling all-rounders. Notably, Tahir hasn't made it to the XI in eight games, so far.

Statement Viswanathan speaks on the team combination

Viswanathan asserted Tahir will soon get an opportunity despite warming the bench due to team combination. "He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders," he said.

Quote 'Tahir will come in as wickets have started turning'

He added that Tahir will now come handy as wickets have started turning. "He will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the four-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer."

Tahir Why Tahir is still warming the bench?

The wickets in UAE have assisted the fast bowlers more than spinners thus far. Hence, CSK have used only one spinner in the XI on most occasions. Furthermore, all the four overseas players (Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran) have been in sublime form. It is interesting to note that Tahir bagged the Purple cap (26 wickets), last year.

What next? What lies ahead for Tahir?

A number of speculations have taken round regarding the fate of Tahir in the CSK camp. As the mid-season transfer window has opened, CSK could look to trade the veteran leg-spinner. However, Viswanathan has made it clear that the management is not considering any such move. Now, it remains to be seen at which stage skipper MS Dhoni uses his trump card.

Opportunity I will be ready when the opportunity arrives: Tahir