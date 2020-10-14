Delhi Capitals bounced back in style to beat Rajasthan Royals in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. DC have gone atop the IPL 2020 table. They have 12 points from eight matches. RR succumbed to their fifth loss this campaign. DC scored 161/7 in 20 overs and then restricted the Royals in Dubai. Here are the records broken.

DC vs RR How did the match pan out?

DC lost Prithvi Shaw off the first ball in the match and then saw Ajinkya Rahane depart quickly. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer added 85 runs for the third wicket. Dhawan departed when the score was 95/3. After his dismissal, Iyer and Marcus Stoinis helped DC get past 160. In reply, nobody went on to play a match-winning innings for the Royals.

Feats Dhawan gets to 39 career IPL fifties

Dhawan slammed his 39th career IPL fifty and is now the second-highest half-centurion in the competition. He raced to 4,837 runs. The southpaw struck six fours and raced to a mark of 549. Dhawan is now the third-highest run-scorer against RR in the IPL (547). He became the fourth batsman to register 500-plus runs against them. It was also his sixth fifty against RR.

Shreyas Iyer Brilliant Iyer scripts these records

DC skipper Iyer slammed his 15th career IPL fifty and now has 1,979 runs in the competition. He surpassed the tally of Michael Hussey (1,977 runs). The right-handed batsman got past the 1,000-run mark as captain of Delhi. This was Iyer's highest score against RR and his second fifty as well. He is also the fourth-highest scorer this season (298).

Bowlers Notable stats registered by the bowlers

Jofra Archer (3/19) is now the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 (12). He has raced to 38 IPL scalps at an average of 21.73. Jaydev Unadkat (2/32) now has 81 career IPL scalps. He went past Irfan Pathan's tally of 80 scalps. DC spinner R Ashwin has registered 132 IPL scalps. He now has 16 wickets in 15 games against RR.

