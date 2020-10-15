Matchday four started with Group A4 matches in the UEFA Nations League and now we had the other groups in action. The likes of France, Portugal and Belgium earned impressive wins as England were beaten at Wembley by Denmark. Meanwhile, Italy and Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw. Here we present the major numbers from the UEFA Nations League.

England Nine-man England slip to third in Group A2

Nine-man England went down 1-0 against Denmark, with Christian Eriksen scoring a penalty. According to Opta, England have received three red cards in a single calendar year for the first time ever. Reece James is the first player to be sent off on his first ever international start for England. England, who also saw Harry Maguire get sent off, are third in Group A2.

Belgium Lukaku surpasses Batistuta after getting to 55 international goals

Belgium overcame Iceland 2-1, with Romelu Lukaku scoring a brace. The win helped Belgium move top of Nations League Group A2. Lukaku now has 55 goals for Belgium. In terms of international goals, Lukaku surpassed Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta (54) and equaled former Brazil forward Romario (55). Iceland are on the verge of being relegated to Group B after losing all four games.

Records Italy unbeaten in 16, Poland's Lewandowski gets to 63 goals

Italy, who drew 1-1 against the Netherlands Group A1, have gone unbeaten for 16 successive games (excluding friendlies). Lorenzo Pellegrini has netted the fastest goal for Italy in the UEFA Nations League (16th minute). Italy are second, whereas, Netherlands are third in the group. Poland, who beat Bosnia 3-0, witnessed Robert Lewandowski score a brace. He raced to 63 goals for his country.

Information France and Portugal earn impressive wins

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe helped France beat Croatia in Group A3. France are second in the group and are on 10 points from four games. Leaders Portugal beat Sweden 3-0 and are unbeaten in the Nations League, alongside France.