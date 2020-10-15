Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. High-flying Mumbai have enjoyed a superb campaign so far and had beaten the Knights in their previous fixture this season. For KKR, they were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and will need a response. Here is the match preview.

MI MI have things under control

MI have things under control and enter the match as favorites. They are expected to go with the same XI that has taken the field in the previous games. MI have played an aggressive brand of cricket and the depth they have is something to cherish. Their consistency is what makes them special. The four-time IPL winners have 10 points from seven matches.

KKR KKR need to be at their best

KKR have never quite managed to impress against Mumbai and could face a double loss once again. They need to get back to basics right and improve their show after a poor performance against RCB. All-rounder Andre Russell has struggled this season with the bat and that is a cause of concern. KKR need newer ideas and should make some bold decisions.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

MI - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. KKR - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Trent Boult. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on Hotstar app (paid subscription). Venue: Abu Dhabi.

Info A look at the stats and head-to-head record