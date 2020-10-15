Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 02:15 pm
Rajdeep Saha
Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Friday.
For KKR, young opening batsman Shubman Gill has been their highest scorer this season.
His runs at the top will be crucial.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been highly effective for MI.
What we could see is a keen contest between the two.
As of now, Shubman Gill has managed to score 12 runs off 11 balls by Jasprit Bumrah, while the right-arm pacer has never dismissed him.
In 11 matches against the Knights, Bumrah has picked up 11 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/7.
Meanwhile, Gill has racked up 99 runs from four games against MI at a strike rate of 128.57.
In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Gill has managed to score 254 runs from seven games at an average of 42.33.
He has registered two fifties with a best of 70.
Gill, who has smashed 22 fours and five sixes, has enjoyed a strike rate of 119.25.
Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 11 wickets so far at 20.18, with a best of 4/20.
Gill made his IPL debut in 2018 and has since then cemented a place in the KKR line-up.
In 34 matches, he has scored 753 runs at an average of 35.86.
Notably, Gill has struck six fifties at a strike rate of 127.63.
Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 93 scalps for MI so far at 25.85.
The consistent pacer enjoys an economy rate of 7.58.
MI are second in the eight-team table, having amassed 10 points from seven games. With five wins and two losses so far, MI have an impressive NRR of +1.327. Meanwhile, KKR have won four and lost three in seven games. Their NRR reads -0.577.
