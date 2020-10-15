Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Friday. For KKR, young opening batsman Shubman Gill has been their highest scorer this season. His runs at the top will be crucial. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been highly effective for MI. What we could see is a keen contest between the two.

Numbers MI vs KKR: The relevant numbers of Gill and Bumrah

IPL 2020 How have these two players performed in IPL 2020?

In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Gill has managed to score 254 runs from seven games at an average of 42.33. He has registered two fifties with a best of 70. Gill, who has smashed 22 fours and five sixes, has enjoyed a strike rate of 119.25. Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 11 wickets so far at 20.18, with a best of 4/20.

Performance A look at their overall performance in the competition

Gill made his IPL debut in 2018 and has since then cemented a place in the KKR line-up. In 34 matches, he has scored 753 runs at an average of 35.86. Notably, Gill has struck six fifties at a strike rate of 127.63. Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 93 scalps for MI so far at 25.85. The consistent pacer enjoys an economy rate of 7.58.

