Renowned journalist and veteran cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani died on Thursday in Kolkata.

Bhimani was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on September 14 and was suffering from a number of health complications.

According to a media release by the hospital, Bhimani passed away at 6.25 AM, following a cardiac arrest.

He was 81 years of age.

Here are further details.