Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 03:02 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Renowned journalist and veteran cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani died on Thursday in Kolkata.
Bhimani was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on September 14 and was suffering from a number of health complications.
According to a media release by the hospital, Bhimani passed away at 6.25 AM, following a cardiac arrest.
He was 81 years of age.
Here are further details.
Bhimani had received a lifetime achievement award for his decades long contribution in the fields of media and commentary in 2013.
The award was presented to him by former India all-rounder and current head coach Ravi Shastri.
Moreover, he is famously remembered for being on air and calling the 1986 tied Test match between India and Australia in Chennai (then Madras).
Bhimani also edited the sports pages of Kolkata's top newspaper, The Statesman. He was a noted columnist as well.
His only son, Gautam Bhimani, is a well-known television personality and a quiz master.
Gautam, who is in Mumbai, is expected to reach Kolkata tomorrow for the last rites.
Former Indian cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi poured his condolences.
"RIP Kishore Bhimani..he was one of the good Old Fashioned Crkt writer who took Crkt writings like a player who takes to playing...Condolences to his Spouse Rita & Son Gautam.. GodBless All Always.. Fondly," tweeted Bedi.
Sports journalist and author Boria Majumdar tweeted, "The man who called the 1986 Tied Test is no more. RIP."
RIP Kishore Bhimani..he was one of the good Old Fashioned Crkt writer who took Crkt writings like a player who takes to playing...Condolences to his Spouse Rita Son Gautam.. GodBless All Always.. Fondly.— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 15, 2020
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.