Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 04:27 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen pacers outsmarting the spinners in UAE.
Notably, when you look at the top 10 wicket-takers this season, eight of them are pacers.
Several teams have identified their main pace-bowling duo to derive the maximum both in the powerplay overs and at the death.
Here we present the most impressive pace-bowling pairs.
Delhi Capitals' resounding success is largely due to South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.
Both played a stunning role in DC's 13-run win over RR on Wednesday.
In total, they have shared 28 wickets between them as DC top proceedings.
Rabada leads the show with 18 scalps at 13.38, with a best of 4/24.
Nortje has 10 scalps at 23.50.
Mumbai Indians, who are second in the table, have once again seen their pacers gain a stronghold.
Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been supreme for the four-time IPL winners this season.
With 22 wickets between them, the two pacers have put their experience into play.
Bumrah has claimed 11 wickets at 20.18, whereas, the left-arm Boult has 11 scalps at 19.90.
Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to lose Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to an injury and right-arm pacer Sandeep Sharma has come in and impressed.
He has been sharing the new ball with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed over the last few games.
SRH may have been inconsistent, but with 12 wickets between them, these two deserve a mention.
Khaleel has eight scalps, with Sharma claiming four.
Chris Morris, who missed the first five games for Royal Challengers Bangalore, returned with a bang.
In two games, he has already claimed five scalps at just 7.20, with an economy rate of 4.50.
Morris has led the RCB bowling attack alongside Navdeep Saini in these two games.
Saini has taken four wickets so far.
Going forward, these two could be monumental for RCB.
