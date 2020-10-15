The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen pacers outsmarting the spinners in UAE. Notably, when you look at the top 10 wicket-takers this season, eight of them are pacers. Several teams have identified their main pace-bowling duo to derive the maximum both in the powerplay overs and at the death. Here we present the most impressive pace-bowling pairs.

DC Rabada and Nortje have been the leaders for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' resounding success is largely due to South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Both played a stunning role in DC's 13-run win over RR on Wednesday. In total, they have shared 28 wickets between them as DC top proceedings. Rabada leads the show with 18 scalps at 13.38, with a best of 4/24. Nortje has 10 scalps at 23.50.

MI Bumrah and Boult have been superb for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, who are second in the table, have once again seen their pacers gain a stronghold. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been supreme for the four-time IPL winners this season. With 22 wickets between them, the two pacers have put their experience into play. Bumrah has claimed 11 wickets at 20.18, whereas, the left-arm Boult has 11 scalps at 19.90.

SRH Sandeep and Khaleel leading the line for an inconsistent SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to lose Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to an injury and right-arm pacer Sandeep Sharma has come in and impressed. He has been sharing the new ball with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed over the last few games. SRH may have been inconsistent, but with 12 wickets between them, these two deserve a mention. Khaleel has eight scalps, with Sharma claiming four.

RCB Morris and Saini the desired combination for RCB