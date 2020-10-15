Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 07:50 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in the UAE is moving ahead from the halfway stage.
So far, we have had some remarkable performances, with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians setting the stage on fire.
This season we have seen several players come up as well and making their mark.
In this article, we look at the unique records scripted so far.
Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is having a dream of an IPL season.
The South African speedster has claimed 10 scalps so far for DC.
Notably, Nortje has recorded the top three fastest deliveries in the history of the IPL.
Nortje's fastest delivery which was timed at 156.2 kmph broke Dale Steyn's record of 154.4 kmph.
His second-fastest is 155.21 kmph.
In match number two between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals this season, KL Rahul-led KXIP posted the lowest ever Super Over score in IPL history.
The game was tied with both teams scoring 157/8 each.
In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada dismissed both Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off successive deliveries as KXIP managed two runs.
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni became the first to notch 100 wins for a single franchise in the competition.
Dhoni achieved his 100th IPL win against Mumbai Indians in the opening encounter of the season.
Overall, he has won 107 matches in the IPL as captain.
Meanwhile, Dhoni also went past 100 career IPL catches this season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner became the first batsman in IPL history to notch 50 fifty-plus scores. Warner has registered 46 IPL fifties, besides also having four centuries under his belt. The next best is RCB captain Virat Kohli, who has notched 43 fifty-plus scores.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.