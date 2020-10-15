Kings XI Punjab finally tasted success as they overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The KXIP top order contributed immensely to chase down RCB's 171/6. KL Rahul was once again instrumental for Punjab as they collected only their second win this season. Here we present the records broken.

RCB vs KXIP How did the match pan out?

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal stitched 38 runs for the first wicket, but KXIP hit back to reduce RCB to 86/3. Virat Kohli (48) and Shivam Dube then added 41 runs. KXIP claimed three quick scalps to have RCB at 136/6. However, Chris Morris' eight-ball 25 propelled RCB past 170. KXIP openers got off to a solid start, before Chris Gayle joined the party.

Kohli vs KXIP Kohli surpasses Rohit in terms of runs against KXIP

RCB skipper Kohli became the first batsman to surpass 5,700 runs in the IPL (5,716). Kohli, who hit three fours, raced to the mark of 497. The 31-year-old cricketer is now the seventh-highest run-scorer against KXIP in the IPL. Kohli has raced to 681 runs at 29.60. He surpassed Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in terms of runs against Punjab (660).

Bowling Shami is the joint-second highest wicket-taker this season

Mohammed Shami (2/45) is now the joint-second highest wicket-taker in this year's edition. The right-arm pacer has raced to 52 career IPL scalps. Murugan Ashwin now has six wickets from three matches this season at an average of 10.00. Overall, he has claimed 21 wickets in the competition. Yuzvendra Chahal now has 11 wickets this season and an overall 111 scalps.

Rahul Rahul surpasses 400-run mark in IPL 2020

IPL 2020's leading run-scorer Rahul became the first batsman to surpass the 400-run mark this season. He registered his fourth fifty this season. Rahul amassed his 20th career IPL fifty and a 16th for KXIP. Rahul, who surpassed 2,400 IPL runs, also went past Dwayne Smith's tally of 2,385 runs. The right-handed batsman also equaled Mayank Agarwal's tally of 15 IPL sixes this season.

Information Gayle gets past the 4,500-run mark, hits 29th IPL fifty

Chris Gayle became the seventh batsman to surpass the 4,500-run mark in the competition. Gayle, who hit five sixes raced to the mark of 331. The southpaw also slammed his 29th career IPL fifty.

